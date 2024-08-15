Russia launches cargo spaceship Progress MS-28 into orbit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia successfully launched the Progress MS-28 cargo spacecraft into orbit on Thursday via the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket, Russia's state space corporation Roscosmos said Thursday, News.az reports citing Gazeta.ru

The launch took place at 06:20 Moscow time (0320 GMT) from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, with the spacecraft carrying supplies, scientific equipment, and fresh produce for the International Space Station (ISS).The Progress MS-28 is expected to reach the ISS in approximately two days, with docking scheduled for Saturday at 08:56 Moscow time (0556 GMT). It will connect to the Zvezda service module of the ISS, delivering a total of 2,621 kilograms of cargo.Among the supplies on board are 950 kilograms of refueling propellant, 420 liters of drinking water, and 50 kilograms of compressed nitrogen. The spacecraft also carries food, clothing, and tools for scientific experiments.Significant scientific instruments are also being delivered. Notably, the SPIN-X1-MVN X-ray spectrometer will be installed outside the Zvezda module during an upcoming spacewalk. This device will enable scientists to conduct periodic, near-complete surveys of the celestial sphere in the X-ray spectrum.The payload also includes other instruments allowing new scientific experiments, such as forced exhale experiment which assesses lungs' function during prolonged space flight, to be initiated on the ISS.

News.Az