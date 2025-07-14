Russia, North Korea to start first direct flights between capitals

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Monday, Russia’s Transport Ministry revealed that direct flights between Moscow and Pyongyang will start on July 27, establishing the first-ever air link between the two capitals.

Nordwind Airlines will operate one flight every month, and the time in route will be approximately eight hours. The decision follows Rosaviatsiya’s recent approval for regular air travel between the two countries, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“This is the first time the capitals of Russia and the DPRK will be linked by direct flights,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that the service aims to gradually build stable demand.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow and Pyongyang are working to expand air connections, following the resumption of railway services in June.

