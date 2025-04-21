Yandex metrika counter

Russia not seeking naval arms race, says presidential aide

Having one of the strongest naval fleets in the world, Russia does not need to get into a naval arms race, Nikolay Patrushev, presidential aide and chairman of the Russian Maritime Board said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

"We have no plans to get involved in a naval arms race," he said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

However, Patrushev drew attention to the "increased competition" between the United States and China in the naval sphere.

"In any case, the shipbuilding plans and programs adopted by Beijing are much larger than the American ones. As for our fleet, the Russian Navy is one of the strongest in the world in terms of its combined power, and our sailors have always shown their moxie to fight with skill, not depending on just sheer numbers," the presidential aide added.


