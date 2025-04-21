Russia not seeking naval arms race, says presidential aide

"We have no plans to get involved in a naval arms race," he said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

However, Patrushev drew attention to the "increased competition" between the United States and China in the naval sphere.

"In any case, the shipbuilding plans and programs adopted by Beijing are much larger than the American ones. As for our fleet, the Russian Navy is one of the strongest in the world in terms of its combined power, and our sailors have always shown their moxie to fight with skill, not depending on just sheer numbers," the presidential aide added.