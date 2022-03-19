Russia says it has destroyed Ukrainian radio and electronic intelligence centers in south of country

Russia's Ministry of Defence said Saturday that the "Bastion" coastal missile system destroyed the centers of radio and electronic intelligence of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the settlements of Veliky Dalnyk and Velikodolinskoe of the Odesa region along the Black Sea, News.az reports citing CNN.

"On the night of March 19, Russian operational-tactical, army and unmanned aircraft hit 69 military facilities in Ukraine," the ministry said.

The ministry claims that in total, "since the beginning of the special military operation, 196 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 1438 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 145 multiple rocket launchers, 556 field artillery pieces and mortars, as well as 1237 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed."

News.Az