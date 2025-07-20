Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index unchanged
Russia stocks were lower after the close on Saturday, as in the sectors led shares, News.az reports citing Investing.
At the close in Moscow, the MOEX Russia Index unchanged 0.00%.
The best performers of the session on the MOEX Russia Index were Bank VTB PJSC (MCX:VTBR), which rose 2.17% or 1.76 points to trade at 82.76 at the close. Meanwhile, Moskovskaya Birzha PJSC (MCX:MOEX) added 1.84% or 3.21 points to end at 177.20 and MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (MCX:GMKN) was up 1.68% or 1.90 points to 117.30 in late trade.
The worst performers of the session were AK ALROSA PJSC (MCX:ALRS), which fell 0.19% or 0.09 points to trade at 46.46 at the close. PhosAgro PJSC (MCX:PHOR) declined 0.16% or 10.00 points to end at 6,247.00 and Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO (MCX:CBOM) was down 0.14% or 0.01 points to 7.05.
Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Moscow Stock Exchange by 124 to 23 and 2 ended unchanged.
The Russian Volatility Index – RVI, which measures the implied volatility of MOEX Russia Index options, was unchanged 0.00% to 30.06.
Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.39% or 13.00 to $3,358.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.30% or 0.20 to hit $67.34 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.24 to trade at $69.28 a barrel.
USD/RUB was up 0.85% to 78.71, while EUR/RUB rose 1.11% to 91.51.