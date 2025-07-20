Russia stocks lower at close of trade; MOEX Russia Index unchanged

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia stocks were lower after the close on Saturday, as in the sectors led shares, News.az reports citing Investing.

At the close in Moscow, the unchanged 0.00%.

The best performers of the session on the were Bank VTB PJSC (MCX:), which rose 2.17% or 1.76 points to trade at 82.76 at the close. Meanwhile, Moskovskaya Birzha PJSC (MCX:) added 1.84% or 3.21 points to end at 177.20 and MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC (MCX:) was up 1.68% or 1.90 points to 117.30 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were AK ALROSA PJSC (MCX:), which fell 0.19% or 0.09 points to trade at 46.46 at the close. PhosAgro PJSC (MCX:) declined 0.16% or 10.00 points to end at 6,247.00 and Moskovskiy Kreditnyi Bank PAO (MCX:) was down 0.14% or 0.01 points to 7.05.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Moscow Stock Exchange by 124 to 23 and 2 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of MOEX Russia Index options, was unchanged 0.00% to 30.06.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.39% or 13.00 to $3,358.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 0.30% or 0.20 to hit $67.34 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.35% or 0.24 to trade at $69.28 a barrel.

USD/RUB was up 0.85% to 78.71, while EUR/RUB rose 1.11% to 91.51.

News.Az