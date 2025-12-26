Russia to modernize nuclear triad under 10-year plan

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the Kremlin on Friday, Russia intends to modernize its nuclear triad and create a universal air defense system as part of its new state armament program for 2027-2036.

"Special attention is being paid to building up the capabilities of the ground forces, maintaining and modernizing the nuclear triad, developing a universal air defense system, and increasing the export potential of Russian weapons and equipment," it said, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The State Armament Program serves as a long-term planning document that provides for the development, production, and maintenance of weapons and military hardware in combat readiness.

Approved by the Russian president every five years, the 10-year program addresses existing and future threats to national security.

As of December 2025, the parameters for the 2027-2036 cycle have been calculated and are ready for official approval.

The goals include a systematic re-equipment of the military based on real-world combat experience and current global challenges.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently stated that the country's nuclear forces are 92% modernized, claiming that no other power in the world has reached such a level.

The announcement follows the reported combat duty placement of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile system earlier this month.

News.Az