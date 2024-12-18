Russia warns of emerging US-led ‘Asian NATO’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov warned that a military alliance similar to NATO is being established in the Asia-Pacific region, with the US, Japan, and South Korea as the key players.

Gerasimov identified Russia, China, and North Korea as the main adversaries of this emerging bloc, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. As he noted, the White House is seeking to reformat the current security system based on ASEAN into a network of controlled alliances, for which a group of troops numbering about 400,000 servicemen has been deployed in the region."An ‘Asian NATO’ is being formed, where the main role is assigned to the trio of the US, Japan and the Republic of Korea. What’s more, new formats of interaction are being developed involving Australia and the Philippines," Gerasimov said.According to him, within the framework of the AUKUS bloc (Australia, the United Kingdom and the USA), an initiative exists to equip Australia with five Virginia-class nuclear multipurpose submarines by 2035."Russia, China and the DPRK have been declared opponents of the alliance," the Chief of the General Staff said.Gerasimov also noted that the situation around Taiwan remains tense."Washington encourages Taipei's separatist aspirations and supplies it with modern weapons. US Navy ships regularly carry out provocations in the Taiwan Strait," he said.

News.Az