Russia warns Ukraine and NATO countries regarding Transnistria

“Any act threatening Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria will be assessed as an attack against Russian Federation,” noted the statement of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.az reports.

In the statement, in connection with the tension of the situation, Russia warns Ukraine and NATO countries regarding adventurous steps in the direction of Transnistria. It notes that if there is a provocation by Kyiv in Transnistria, troops of the Russian Federation will respond adequately.

“The Russian Federation is in favor of solving any issues related to Transnistria through political and diplomatic means,” the statement stressed.

News.Az