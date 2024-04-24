News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Tag:
Ministry Of Foreign Affairs
Israel rejects UN General Assembly resolution on Palestinian state
12 Sep 2025-22:35
Official Baku responds to French FM
14 Apr 2025-14:26
Official Tehran says no intention of disclosing content of Trump's letter
17 Mar 2025-12:36
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry highlights key priorities for 2025
07 Feb 2025-21:16
Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Montenegro
02 Jan 2025-15:16
Iran names conditions for supports in Middle East ceasefire
04 Oct 2024-17:35
Several EU institutions need to hault their provocations against Azerbaijan - MFA
24 Aug 2024-23:54
We look forward to further strengthen US-Azerbaijani ties, says Embassy
09 Jul 2024-20:21
Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan discuss unrest in Bishkek between locals and foreigners
18 May 2024-15:16
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with UN human rights treaty bodies - MFA
24 Apr 2024-14:53
Latest News
Former Ghana minister detained by US immigration
US, Russian envoys meet in Paris as Zelensky seeks Trump talks
Why Venezuela's oil is crucial to U.S. interests
Trump threatens heavy US response if Iran kills protesters
Iran faces nationwide internet outage amid protests
Israeli Navy fires warning shots at Egyptian vessel in its waters
France to oppose EU-Mercosur trade deal
Iran forces storm hospital after western protests
Shanghai preps launch of new 2D chip
3 killed in house explosion in southern Germany
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31