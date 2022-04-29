Russia will not capitulate over sanctions, Lavrov says

+ ↺ − 16 px

The West would not wait for Russia to ask for forgiveness and capitulate over sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, News.az reports citing RIA Novosti

"To believe that this wave of sanctions is going to make us 'cry for help and ask for forgiveness, you have to be a bad planner and know nothing about Moscow's foreign policy or how to deal with Russia," the minister said.

News.Az