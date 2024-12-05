Russian FM labels OSCE 'useless organization'

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are no areas left where the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) could be useful in at least some sense within the framework of the tasks it has set for itself, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this during his speech at the OSCE Foreign Ministers' Council held in Malta, News.az reports.

"There is no area left where the OSCE could play even the smallest useful role in finding answers to direct questions within its competence. There is no room for either cooperation or security in real politics within the OSCE," the Russian Foreign Minister stressed.Noted that Lavrov is heading the Russian delegation to the OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta. This was the first visit of the Russian Foreign Minister to a European Union country since the start of the war in Ukraine.

News.Az