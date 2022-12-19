Russian 'kamikaze' drones hit Kyiv
- 19 Dec 2022 17:56
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- World
Russia hit key energy infrastructure in and around Kyiv in a "kamikaze" drone attack on Monday, hours before President Vladimir Putin arrived in Belarus, heightening Ukrainian fears he will pressure his ally to open a new war front, News.az reports.
Ukrainian's armed forces General Staff said its air defences shot down 23 of 28 drones - most over the Ukrainian capital - in what was the third Russian air strike in six days and the latest in a series since October targeting the Ukrainian power grid, causing sweeping blackouts amid sub-zero temperatures.