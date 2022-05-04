Russian president awards Vahid Alekperov

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the former head of the Russian oil and gas company Lukoil Vahid Alekperov with the Order of Merit to the Fatherland, I degree, the corresponding decree was published on the official portal of legal information, APA reports citing RIA Novosti.

"On awarding state awards of the Russian Federation ... with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, 1st degree, Alekperov Vahid Yusufovich," the document says.

The award was conferred for services to the state, a great contribution to the development of the fuel and energy complex and many years of conscientious work.

Note that Vahid Alekperov was born on September 1, 1950, in Baku.

News.Az