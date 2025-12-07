Russian strike on Ukrainian infrastructure kills two, officials say

A drone view shows the site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike in Poltava, Ukraine, Feb. 1, 2025. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine via Reuters)

Russia launched 241 drones and five missiles across Ukraine overnight, hitting energy infrastructure and killing two civilians, according to the Ukrainian air force and government officials, News.Az reports, citing the ABC News.

About 175 of the drones and four of the missiles were shot down, jammed or otherwise destroyed, the air force said. Sixty-five drones hit targets in 14 locations, the air force said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the targets were "peaceful Ukrainian cities and communities." Such attacks are happening "almost every day and every night," he said.

"The primary targets of these strikes are infrastructure that keeps everyday life going," Zelenskyy said on social media on Sunday.

At least two civilians -- one in Donetsk and one in Novhorod-Siverskyi in the Chernihiv region -- were killed in the Russian attacks, Ukrainian officials said. The major target of the attacks, however, was the industrial city of Kremenchuk, where some energy infrastructure was targeted.

"Repair work began immediately after the attack and continue continuously," Volodymyr Kohut, the acting governor of the Poltava region, said in Ukrainian in a message posted to the Telegram messaging app.

Due to the attacks on the region, the situation with electricity supply remains "complicated," and the stability of heat and water supply is affected, he said.

The city of Fastiv in the Kyiv region also came under drone attack for the second time in a day.

Zelenskyy said on social media on Sunday that, this week alone, Russia launched over 1,600 attack drones and around 1,200 guided aerial bombs, with the primary targets of them being infrastructure that keeps everyday life going.

Zelenskyy also sought to reiterate Ukraine's need for more air defence system and missiles.

"The priority is clear: more air defense systems and missiles, and more support for our defenders," the president said. "Every agreement must be implemented faster. I thank everyone who is working to support Ukraine."

News.Az