Russian TV presenter dies in war zone

Photo: press service of NEC “Sakha”

Journalist and TV presenter of the Yakut National Broadcasting Company "Sakha" Alexey Semenov, who volunteered for the combat zone, died while performing a combat mission, News.Az informs via TASS.

"TV presenter, our colleague Alexey Semenov died while carrying out a combat mission in the SVO zone. <...> Our deepest condolences to his loved ones, relatives and friends," reads a message published on the broadcaster's Telegram channel.

Semenov served in the combat zone as a volunteer and carried out combat missions under the call sign NVK. Before leaving for the front, he hosted news broadcasts.


