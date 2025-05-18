Russian TV presenter dies in war zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

Journalist and TV presenter of the Yakut National Broadcasting Company "Sakha" Alexey Semenov, who volunteered for the combat zone, died while performing a combat mission, News.Az informs via TASS.

"TV presenter, our colleague Alexey Semenov died while carrying out a combat mission in the SVO zone. <...> Our deepest condolences to his loved ones, relatives and friends," reads a message published on the broadcaster's Telegram channel.

Semenov served in the combat zone as a volunteer and carried out combat missions under the call sign NVK. Before leaving for the front, he hosted news broadcasts.

News.Az