Russia claims new territory as Ukraine strikes oil refinery
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Russia’s Defense Ministry announced Thursday that its forces have seized the village of Novovasylivka in Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region. According to official statements, the advance was carried out by the "North" group of Russian forces during recent offensive operations.
Kyiv has not yet commented on the loss of the settlement, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Meanwhile, Ukraine launched a series of overnight drone attacks deep into Russian territory.
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The Ukrainian General Staff confirmed a successful strike on an oil refinery in the city of Tuapse, located in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region.
By Aysel Mammadzada