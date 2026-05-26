+ ↺ − 16 px

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed on Tuesday that the Syzran oil refinery in Russia's Samara region has completely ceased operations following a precision strike by Ukrainian Defense Forces on May 21.

The announcement came alongside detailed confirmation of a massive, coordinated wave of strikes launched on May 25 and through the night of May 26, successfully neutralizing multiple high-value Russian command centers, drone networks, and critical logistics hubs across the occupied territories and deep within the Russian Federation, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

According to the military update, the multi-front campaign successfully disabled the following strategic assets:

Command Infrastructure: Precision strikes heavily damaged a frontline Russian command post in Ocheretyne (Donetsk region) and a regimental command post located in Verkhnia Krynytsia (Zaporizhzhia region).

Unmanned Systems & Technology: Ukrainian forces successfully eliminated Russian drone control centers operating near Nesterianka (Zaporizhzhia) and Novohrodivka (Donetsk), and took out a key drone storage depot. Additionally, a sophisticated Russian 1L125 Niobium-SV radar station in Yarsk (Luhansk region) was confirmed struck on May 24.

Logistics & Fuel Supply: Major supply lines were disrupted, including successful hits on logistics depots in Novopetrikivka and Donetsk, a fuel-laden railway tank car in Debaltseve, and the Yaroslavl Linear Production and Dispatch Station, where vital equipment and storage tanks were heavily compromised.

The General Staff emphasized that these systematic operations are part of a broader, deliberate strategy to choke off Moscow’s military supply lines, drain its energy revenues, and ultimately compel the Kremlin to halt its ongoing armed aggression.

News.Az