Russian warships arrive in Myanmar for joint maritime exercises

Russian warships arrive in Myanmar for joint maritime exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

A group of Russian warships has arrived in Myanmar for joint maritime exercises.

Four corvettes and a logistics vessel from Russia's Pacific Fleet arrived at Thilawa port in Yangon on Sunday “to join the second Myanmar-Russia joint maritime security exercise,” News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Russia's warships will conduct “harbor phase” exercises, the newspaper said, without providing further details.On Sunday, the junta announced it would hold a live-fire maritime security exercise in the waters of the north Andaman Sea between Oct. 20 and Oct. 24.It warned fishing boats and aircraft not to travel around the area but did not say if any Russian ships or personnel were taking part in that exercise. Both navies held a combined drill in the Andaman Sea in November last year.

News.Az