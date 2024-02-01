Russia’s Lancet drone destroys Starlink terminal in Kherson area — governor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Servicemen of the battlegroup Dnepr have destroyed a Starlink satellite communication terminal of the Ukrainian forces in the Kherson area with a Lancet loitering munition, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said.

"Over the past day, servicemen of the battlegroup Dnepr continued to hit the enemy with all types of firepower. In the seaside (Kherson) area, artillery destroyed an ammunition depot, a UAV launcher, and an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery station. Lancets destroyed or hit three tanks, an armored fighting vehicle, three artillery positions, a UAV launcher, and a Starlink terminal," he said on Telegram.

News.Az