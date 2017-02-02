Russia’s Putin sacks 16 generals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two of the 16 generals were not only removed from their duty, but also from military service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on dismissal of 16 generals of the Interior Ministry, the Emergency Situations Ministry, and the Investigative Committee, APA reported citing RIA Novosti.



According to the decree, two of the 16 generals were not only removed from their duty, but also from military service.



The reason for the staff changes is not revealed.

News.Az

