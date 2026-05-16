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Lucien Kabuga, a suspect in the 1994 Rwanda genocide, has died ​in custody, a U.N. court said ‌on Saturday. He was 93.

Kabuga was arrested in France in 2020 after more than two decades on ​the run and extradited to The ​Hague. He was later ruled unfit to ⁠stand trial because of dementia and ​was also deemed too ill to return to ​Rwanda, News.az reports, citing Reuters.

With no country willing to accept him, Kabuga remained in the U.N. detention centre in The Hague. ​The court said it had ordered an ​inquiry into the circumstances of his death.

The former businessman ‌and ⁠radio station owner was among the last fugitives sought over the genocide, in which Hutu extremists killed more than 800,000 Tutsis ​and moderate Hutus ​in ⁠100 days.

Prosecutors accused Kabuga of promoting hate speech through his broadcaster ​Radio Television Libre des Mille Collines ​and ⁠of helping arm ethnic Hutu militias.

The court that announced his death, the Mechanism for International ⁠Criminal ​Tribunals, oversees remaining cases from ​the former U.N. tribunals for Rwanda and the former ​Yugoslavia.

News.Az