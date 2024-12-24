S. Korea, China reaffirm commitment to advance bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

The top diplomats of South Korea and China reaffirmed efforts to advance bilateral ties in a phone conversation Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry said, their first discussion following a botched martial law imposition in South Korea on Dec. 3.

The 30-minute talks between Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, took place amid concerns over their bilateral ties after Beijing said it was "deeply surprised and dissatisfied" over President Yoon Suk Yeol's Dec. 12 public address accusing Chinese nations of spying, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. In Tuesday's talks, Cho said the government's stance on improving South Korea and China's strategic cooperative partnership remains unchanged under acting President Han Duck-soo.Cho suggested the two nations cooperate in a range of areas as South Korea is set to host the 2025 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in its southeastern city of Gyeongju, the ministry said.In response, Wang noted that improving their relationship in a healthy and stable manner is in line with their mutual national interests, and called for close cooperation and communication to further boost their ties.Wang reaffirmed Beijing's support for Seoul's hosting of next year's APEC summit, according to the South Korean ministry, with the two foreign ministers also likely to have discussed Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible visit on the occasion of the gathering.Both sides agreed to continue to seek strategic communications to manage the situation on the Korean Peninsula in a stable manner, the ministry said.Tuesday's talks came about two weeks after the trade ministry hosted a high-level dialogue with China to discuss ways to bolster bilateral exchanges.

News.Az