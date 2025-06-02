S. Korea to deploy nearly 30,000 police across polling stations nationwide

Voters prepare to cast their ballots during the early voting period at a polling station inside Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, on May 29. Photo: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

South Korean police will deploy nearly 30,000 officers to polling stations nationwide this week as part of security measures for the June 3 presidential election, officials said Monday.

According to the National Police Agency, a total of 28,590 police officers will be stationed across 14,295 polling stations Tuesday, when the nation heads to the polls to elect its new leader, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

Police said they will maintain the highest level of emergency security, in which all police personnel can be mobilized, from 6 a.m. Tuesday until the newly elected president enters office.

South Korea will elect a new leader Tuesday to succeed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

News.Az