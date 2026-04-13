Hong Kong to impose fines and jail terms for use of alternative smoking products
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Visitors and residents in Hong Kong could face fines of up to 50,000 Hong Kong dollars (about 6,384 U.S. dollars) and a maximum jail term of six months for carrying or using alternative smoking products in public, authorities have said.
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government said the ban will take effect on April 30, with no transition period, and will be enforced on a “one strike you’re out” basis, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.
Officials said alternative smoking products include electronic cigarettes, e-liquids and herbal cigarettes.
The measures form part of a broader effort to tighten tobacco control under the Tobacco Control Legislation (Amendment) Ordinance 2025, which was gazetted in September last year.
Authorities said the policy will be implemented in phases. Further steps are expected to include the introduction of a duty stamp system for cigarettes and a ban on flavoured conventional tobacco products.
The government said the move is aimed at reducing smoking rates and limiting public exposure to tobacco-related harm.
By Faig Mahmudov