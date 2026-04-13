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Israel summons Italian ambassador after FM calls attacks on civilians ‘unacceptable’

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Israel summons Italian ambassador after FM calls attacks on civilians ‘unacceptable’
Source: Reuters

UK newspaper The Guardian, quoting an unnamed Italian diplomatic source, reports that Israel summoned its Italian ambassador to protest Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani’s comments regarding Israel’s deadly attacks on Beirut, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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Tajani called the attacks, which killed more than 300 people, including women and children, according to Lebanon’s health ministry, “unacceptable” during a visit to Beirut.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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