Italy’s Meloni issues rare criticism of Trump after attack on Pope
Source: Reuters
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has issued an extremely rare public rebuke of Trump, underscoring widespread anger in Italy over his broadside on Pope Leo.
“I find President Trump’s words towards the Holy Father unacceptable. The Pope is the head of the Catholic Church, and it is right and normal for him to call for peace and to condemn every form of war,” Meloni said, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.
The Italian prime minister, who was the only European leader to attend Trump’s inauguration in 2025, made the remarks after having issued an initial statement backing Pope Leo but making no specific mention of Trump’s attack on the head of the Roman Catholic Church.
By Faig Mahmudov