Yemeni military official killed in fighting with Houthis

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A Yemeni military officer was killed in clashes with Houthi fighters, according to the army, which reported the incident on Monday.

The military-run website September Net reported that First Lt. Fawaz Mohammed al-Qadi was killed “while performing his duty” in fighting against Houthi forces, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Qadi’s body was buried in the central city of Marib in an official and public funeral procession led by Maj. Gen. Mansour Thawaba, commander of the Third Military Region, it added.

“Army forces will continue their national battle against the Houthis and follow the path of al-Qadi and all fallen soldiers,” the website cited Thawaba as saying.

The report did not specify when or where the officer was killed, and there was no immediate comment from the Houthis.

The announcement follows a statement by the army on Saturday saying two soldiers were killed and three others wounded in clashes with Houthis in Taiz province in southwestern Yemen.

Despite intermittent fighting, Yemen has largely observed a period of reduced violence since April 2022 following a war that began more than 11 years ago between government forces and Houthi fighters, who have controlled several provinces and cities, including the capital, Sanaa, since September 2014.

The war has devastated much of Yemen’s infrastructure and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, amid ongoing UN efforts to advance a peace process in the country.

News.Az