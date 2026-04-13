US and Iran still engaged in talks, US official says
Source: Reuters
The US and Iran are still engaged in talks as the two sides work toward a diplomatic off-ramp for the war, a US official told CNN.
“There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get an agreement,” the official said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.
The statement comes after a marathon session of negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a breakthrough. It is unclear whether the US and Iranian delegations will meet in person at a future date.
President Donald Trump said today that Iran had called the Trump administration earlier in the morning. “They’d like to make a deal very badly,” he said.
By Faig Mahmudov