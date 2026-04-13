US and Iran still engaged in talks, US official says

US and Iran still engaged in talks, US official says

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The US and Iran are still engaged in talks as the two sides work toward a diplomatic off-ramp for the war, a US official told CNN.

“There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get an agreement,” the official said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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The statement comes after a marathon session of negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a breakthrough. It is unclear whether the US and Iranian delegations will meet in person at a future date.

President Donald Trump said today that Iran had called the Trump administration earlier in the morning. “They’d like to make a deal very badly,” he said.

News.Az