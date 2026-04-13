Yandex metrika counter

US and Iran still engaged in talks, US official says

  • World
  • Share
US and Iran still engaged in talks, US official says
Source: Reuters

The US and Iran are still engaged in talks as the two sides work toward a diplomatic off-ramp for the war, a US official told CNN.

“There is continued engagement between the US and Iran and forward motion on trying to get an agreement,” the official said, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

The statement comes after a marathon session of negotiations in Pakistan on Saturday between Washington and Tehran failed to produce a breakthrough. It is unclear whether the US and Iranian delegations will meet in person at a future date.

President Donald Trump said today that Iran had called the Trump administration earlier in the morning. “They’d like to make a deal very badly,” he said.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      