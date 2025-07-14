S. Korean actress Kang Seo-ha dies at 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean actress Kang Seo-ha has passed away at the age of 31 following a battle with stomach cancer.

According to her family, Kang died on the afternoon of July 13 after her health rapidly declined during her second round of chemotherapy, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

On July 14, a close friend of the late actress paid tribute on social media, writing, “Despite enduring so much pain, she always worried more about others than herself. She hadn’t eaten well for months, yet insisted on paying for my meals with her card, she was my angel.”

Kang Seo-ha recently completed filming as the lead in the upcoming movie Mangnae-in (The Youngest), which is now expected to be released posthumously.

A graduate of the Korea National University of Arts, Kang debuted in 2012 in the music video for “Far Away” by Brave Guys. She gained recognition for her role in JTBC’s drama Seonam Girls’ High School Detective Team and went on to appear in various television series including KBS2’s Assembly, MBC’s Okjung-hwa, KBS2’s Again, First Love, Wave, Wave, SBS’s Thoracic Surgery – Doctors Who Stole Hearts, and Nobody Knows.

Her mortuary has been prepared in Room 8 of the funeral hall at Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, Catholic University of Korea. The funeral will be held at 7:40 a.m. on July 16, with the burial taking place in her family’s plot in Ham-an, South Gyeongsang Province.

Fans, colleagues, and fellow actors continue to share their condolences online, remembering her as a warm, dedicated, and selfless person both on and off screen.

News.Az