S. Korean ferry with 267 aboard runs aground off southwest coast

A South Korean passenger ferry carrying 267 people ran aground Wednesday off the country’s southwestern coast, according to the Coast Guard.

Patrol vessels were dispatched to assess potential casualties and damage, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The accident occurred at around 8:17 p.m. near Jangsan Island in Sinan County, about 366 kilometers south of Seoul.

The ferry was en route to the port city of Mokpo after departing from the resort island of Jeju, carrying 246 passengers and 21 crew members, according to the Coast Guard.

Initial reports suggest the vessel struck a submerged rock while navigating close to Jangsan Island, causing it to run aground.

Coast Guard patrol boats have been sent to the scene to determine the extent of any injuries or damage.

