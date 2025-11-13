Two dead, several injured as truck crashes into market in S. Korea

Two dead, several injured as truck crashes into market in S. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

A truck crashed into a market in Bucheon, west of the South Korean capital of Seoul, on Thursday, killing two people and injuring 18 others, officials said.

The pickup plowed through Jeil Market in the city just southwest of Seoul at around 11 a.m., according to police, adding that the driver was detained at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"The driver claims it was sudden unintended acceleration, but it is hard to verify based on CCTV footage of the moving vehicle," Park Geum-cheon, an official from Bucheon Fire Station, told reporters.

Park said the driver, in his 60s, was not under the influence and crashed into people on the market's pathways, not into the stores.

The truck first moved 28 meters in reverse before lurching 150 m forward, he added.

The two killed were both women in their 70s. The injured included three with impaired consciousness and six classified as emergency patients.

News.Az