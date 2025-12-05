S&P 500, Nasdaq futures jump ahead of PCE inflation data

S&P 500 futures (ES=F) climbed 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) gained 0.4%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Dow Jones Industrial Average contracts (YM=F), which have fewer technology stocks, traded largely flat following a mixed session on Thursday.

Investors continue to bet heavily on a quarter-point rate cut from the Fed next Wednesday. Fed funds futures imply 87% odds of easing, compared with 62% a month ago, according to CME FedWatch.

Given that, focus has sharpened on labor and inflation data to test those hopes ahead of the central bank's Dec. 10 rate decision. Friday brings a closely watched batch of economic reports, including delayed September figures on personal spending and income, and the University of Michigan's snapshot of consumer sentiment in December. But the marquee event is the September reading on the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, the PCE price index, also held up by the recent government shutdown.

On Thursday, a Challenger report showed US companies cut 71,000 jobs last month amid restructuring, AI-related shifts, and tariff pressures, for the worst November print since 2022. Yet new weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest level since September 2022, reinforcing the picture of a labor market cooling gradually rather than rapidly.

