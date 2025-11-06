Safaricom profit soars 54% as Kenya growth lifts results, Ethiopia losses ease

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kenya’s largest telecoms company, Safaricom, reported a sharp 54.5% jump in first-half earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 65.2 billion Kenyan shillings ($505 million), boosted by strong performance in its home market and improving results from its Ethiopian venture.

The company’s service revenue climbed to 199.9 billion shillings in the six months to September 2025, up from 179.9 billion a year earlier. Safaricom said its Kenyan operations remain the key profit engine, while losses in Ethiopia — its main expansion market — have continued to shrink since launching there in 2022, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The telecoms giant, partly owned by South Africa’s Vodacom and Britain’s Vodafone, has been betting big on Ethiopia’s fast-growing market after the government opened its economy to foreign investors.

Analysts say Safaricom’s results signal a strong rebound for the East African telecom sector, supported by mobile data growth, M-Pesa digital payments, and 5G network expansion.

