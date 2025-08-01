News.az
News
Ethiopia
Tag:
Ethiopia
Ethiopia, US sign $1.6B health care deal
23 Dec 2025-22:56
Ethiopia’s Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts for first time in millennia -
VIDEO
24 Nov 2025-10:54
Safaricom profit soars 54% as Kenya growth lifts results, Ethiopia losses ease
06 Nov 2025-09:35
Ethiopia's economy projected to grow 10.2 pct in current fiscal year: PM office
24 Oct 2025-19:45
China among top markets for Ethiopian coffee
24 Oct 2025-12:08
36 killed in church scaffold collapse in Ethiopia
01 Oct 2025-19:08
22 killed in church scaffolding collapse in Ethiopia
01 Oct 2025-17:42
From builder to banker: How China became the world’s top creditor
29 Sep 2025-08:40
Russia and Ethiopia sign action plan for nuclear power project
25 Sep 2025-22:47
Ethiopia inaugurates Africa’s largest hydroelectric dam
09 Sep 2025-15:05
