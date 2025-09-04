Sanofi shares fall over 9% after weak trial results for experimental drug

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in French drugmaker Sanofi dropped more than 9% on Thursday following disappointing late-stage trial results for its experimental inflammatory disease drug amlitelimab.

The drug, developed for atopic dermatitis (a severe form of eczema), was expected to complement or eventually succeed Sanofi’s blockbuster medicine Dupixent, which treats the same condition and will lose patent protection in 2031, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Analysts at Jefferies said the Phase III results fell short of earlier trials and were weaker compared with rival biologics, although the drug’s safety profile and 12-week dosing schedule could still support its use. JPMorgan noted that amlitelimab is less effective than Dupixent.

Shares were down 8.9% at 0807 GMT, making Sanofi the biggest loser on Europe’s STOXX 600 index.

News.Az