Saudi Arabia stops medical treatment programs in Canada after freezing trade

Saudi Arabia has stopped all medical treatment programs in Canada, the Saudi press agency said early on Wednesday, RT reported.

The country is also coordinating the transfer of all Saudi patients from Canadian hospitals to other hospitals outside Canada, according to the Saudi health attache in the US and Canada, Fahd bin Ibrahim Al Tamimi.

Saudi Arabia froze new trade and investment with Canada and barred Canada’s envoy from returning early on Monday, in a gesture of retaliation after Ottawa urged it to free arrested civil society activists. Riyadh has accused Ottawa of interfering in its internal affairs and placed a ban on new trade with Canada.

