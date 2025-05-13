Saudi Arabia to invest $600 billion in US, inks $142 billion arms deal
AP/Alex Brandon
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a strategic economic agreement with Saudi Arabia as the oil-rich nation rolled out the red carpet for him at the beginning of a tour of Gulf states, aimed at securing trillions of dollars in investments.
Trump punched the air as he emerged from Air Force One to be greeted by Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who later signed an agreement with the president which Saudi state television said covered energy, defence, mining and other areas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
The White House said Saudi Arabia was set to invest USD 600 billion in the United States, including the largest defence sales agreement between the allies, worth nearly USD 142 billion.