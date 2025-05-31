Saudi FM visits Syria for top-level talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah arrived in Damascus on Saturday for an official visit, accompanied by a high-level economic delegation, the Saudi Foreign Ministry announced.

During the visit, Prince Faisal is scheduled to meet with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The trip represents a significant step in the ongoing normalization of ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria after years of diplomatic estrangement.

The accompanying Saudi delegation is set to hold consultations with Syrian officials to explore potential areas of cooperation. Talks will focus on supporting Syria’s economic recovery, strengthening governmental institutions, and addressing the needs and aspirations of the Syrian population, the ministry said.

