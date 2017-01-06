School bus accident in central Turkey kills 2 students, injures 42 others

+ ↺ − 16 px

A bus carrying 44 students overturned across a terminal in the Chinabeyli district of Turkey's central province of Konya due to ice, killing two students and injuring 42 others on Friday morning.

The injured students were immediately brought to nearby hospitals for medical treatment, according to Daily Sabah.

Dilara Poyraz, one of the students who was slightly injured, stated that she was sleeping in the back of the bus when the accident happened.

"The bus began to slide and tilted over. Everything turned upside down. We were thrown out of the windows. 3 or 4 people landed on top of me," she described.

A statement from the Konya Governorate said that the bus had been rented by parents to carry the students to the Cihanbeyli Medical Vocational High School.

The accident happened due to ice on the road, the statement elaborated.

News.Az

News.Az