Scientist proposes groundbreaking theory that the universe consists of seven dimensions

+ ↺ − 16 px

A prominent physicist has challenged the traditional understanding of reality by claiming that the universe may actually be composed of seven distinct dimensions, far beyond the four-dimensional spacetime we currently perceive.

According to the new research, while humans experience the world through three spatial dimensions and one of time, the remaining three dimensions are "compactified" or hidden at a subatomic scale, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

This theory aims to bridge the long-standing gap between general relativity and quantum mechanics, potentially offering a "theory of everything" that has eluded scientists for decades.

The scientist argues that these extra dimensions are not just mathematical abstractions but physical realities that influence the fundamental forces of nature. By accounting for these additional layers, the theory provides a new explanation for the behavior of dark matter and dark energy, which make up the vast majority of the cosmos but remain invisible to current instruments.

The model suggests that what we perceive as gravity might actually be a force leaking into our visible world from these higher-dimensional spaces, explaining why it is significantly weaker than other fundamental forces like electromagnetism.

While the concept of extra dimensions is a staple of string theory, this latest proposal offers a more specific framework for how these seven dimensions interact to form the fabric of the universe. Critics in the scientific community remain cautious, noting that proving the existence of hidden dimensions requires energy levels far beyond the capabilities of current particle accelerators like the Large Hadron Collider.

However, the researcher suggests that subtle anomalies in gravitational wave data or high-precision quantum experiments could soon provide the first indirect evidence of this complex, multi-dimensional reality.

News.Az