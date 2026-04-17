Kazakhstan ranks 29th globally in employment rates according to ILO 2025 data

Kazakhstan ranks 29th globally in employment rates according to ILO 2025 data

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According to the International Labour Organization (ILOSTAT), the country’s employment rate reached 67% of the population aged 15 and older.

Kazakhstan shares the 29th spot with New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand, News.Az reports, citing Qaz Inform.

To note, Kazakhstan outperforms larger economies such as the United States (59%), United Kingdom (59%), Germany (59%), and France (52%).

Qatar leads the ranking with an employment rate of 87%.

The top 10 also includes countries such as the Solomon Islands, Madagascar, Tanzania, and Cambodia.

The ranking reflects the share of employed individuals within the working-age population, based on ILO’s 2025 research.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan ranked 57th worldwide in the Henley Passport Index 2026.

News.Az