Scientist warns of health hazards of smartwatches

Silicone and rubber bracelets used for smartwatches can pose a health risk, said Alexey Panov, Associate Professor of the Department of Biotechnology and Industrial Pharmacy at the Russian Technical University MIREA and PhD in Chemistry, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru .

Thus, the bracelet can cause allergies, such as contact dermatitis, which manifests itself in the form of redness, itching, rash, or swelling on the skin.As the specialist explained, with constant wear, the skin under the bracelet, the material of which has a porous structure, becomes moist. The combination of these factors can create favorable conditions for the reproduction of bacteria and fungi-staphylococcus, E.coli and others.Bacteria can cause various infections and worsen a person's condition with certain chronic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis. Spores of lichen pathogens from dogs or other pets can also get under the strap.Panov recommended periodically removing the bracelets and cleaning them.Earlier, noted the risks of using washcloths. Washing with washcloths can lead to damage to the skin's protective barrier, premature aging, or trigger allergies.

