Scientists discover bigger and more venomous species of deadly funnel-web spider
The spider could be found wandering in a garage or bedroom, say experts. Photo: Reuters
Australian scientists have confirmed the discovery of a larger and more venomous species of one of the world's deadliest spiders.Nicknamed 'big boy', it can grow up to 9cm (3.54 inches) compared with 5cm (1.97 inches) for the more common Sydney funnel-web,News.Az reports, citing Sky News.
"This particular spider is a lot larger, its venom glands are a lot larger and its fangs are a lot longer," said spider expert Kane Christensen.
Sydney funnel-webs are known for their fast-acting and highly toxic venom, but luckily the same anti-venom is effective on bites from the new species.
Mr Christensen first discovered 'big boy' in the early 2000s, near Newcastle, 105 miles (170km) north of Sydney - and it's been officially named Atrax christenseni in his honour.
"Sometimes you might find them in a garage or in a bedroom or somewhere in the house where they might have wandered in during the night," said Mr Christensen, the former head of spiders at the Australian Reptile Park.
"I would not recommend touching them that's for sure, they do give copious amounts of venom."
Scientists from the Australian Museum, Flinders University and Germany's Leibniz Institute confirmed on Monday that 'big boy' would be classed as a separate species of funnel-web.
Sydney funnel-webs are found in eastern Australia, within around 100 miles (160km) of the city, and are most active from November to April when the more deadly male ventures out at night looking for mates.
Thirteen deaths linked to funnel-webs have been recorded, according to the Australian Museum, but none since anti-venom was developed in 1981.