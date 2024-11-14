Scientists discover world's largest coral in the Pacific

Scientists have uncovered the largest coral ever recorded in the southwest Pacific Ocean.

The mega coral - which is a collection of many connected, tiny creatures that together form one organism rather than a reef - could be more than 300 years old, News.Az reports, citing BBC. It is bigger than a blue whale, the team say.It was found by a videographer working on a National Geographic ship visiting remote parts of the Pacific to see how it has been affected by climate change.“I went diving in a place where the map said there was a shipwreck and then I saw something,” said Manu San Felix.He called over his diving buddy, who is also his son Inigo, and they dived further down to inspect it.Seeing the coral, which is in the Solomon Islands, was like seeing a "cathedral underwater", he said."It's very emotional. I felt this huge respect for something that's stayed in one place and survived for hundreds of years," he said."I thought, 'Wow, this was here when Napoleon was alive'," he added.Scientists on the expedition measured the coral using a type of tape measure under water. It is 34m wide, 32m long and 5.5m high.Globally coral is facing severe pressures as oceans warm with climate change.Often described as an “architect” of the seas, corals can join together to form vast reefs where fish and other species live.Coral reefs also underpin the livelihoods of one billion people including by supporting tourism or fishing, according to the World Economic Forum.

