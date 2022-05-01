News.az
News
Ocean
Geoengineers consider ocean 'dead zones' for carbon storage
12 May 2025-20:49
India to generate electricity from ocean waves
15 Feb 2025-18:30
Rising ocean temperatures endanger biodiversity and coastal communities
29 Nov 2024-20:57
Scientists discover world's largest coral in the Pacific
14 Nov 2024-13:49
Ancient meteorite impact triggered unprecedented tsunami and ocean boiling, scientists reveal
22 Oct 2024-08:54
The world watches Russia's largest naval exercises in 30 years
10 Sep 2024-18:53
Global ocean surface temperature reaches all-time high 21.2C
19 Mar 2024-12:22
World's oceans were hottest ever in 2022, study shows
12 Jan 2023-12:19
Scientists find 30 potential new species at bottom of ocean
29 Jul 2022-12:29
WWF calls for global joint action to tackle plastic ocean threat
08 Feb 2022-05:57
Latest News
IRGC announces new commander-in-chief
Iran hits Manama
What happened on the first day of Operation Rising Lion?
Loud bangs heard over Dubai -
Witnesses says
Multiple explosions rock Doha sky
40 days of public mourning announced in Iran
Baghdad erupts after Khamenei assassination as protesters target US embassy
After Khamenei’s death, who will be Iran’s next supreme leader?
Iranian state media confirm death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Who would lead Iran next? Trump says he already has an answer
