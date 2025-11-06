Yandex metrika counter

Sea Breeze Abu Dhabi: Emin Agalarov meets Sheikh Mohammed to discuss new project - VIDEO

Photo: AZERTAC

A Sea Breeze complex may soon appear in Abu Dhabi (UAE).

As reported by News.Az, the news was shared by People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and entrepreneur Emin Agalarov.

“I am in Abu Dhabi on business. Today, we have a unique meeting with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed. And we will be discussing a possible Sea Breeze Abu Dhabi,” Agalarov wrote on his Instagram account.



honor Patriotic War martyrs

