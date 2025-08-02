Europe’s largest casino to open in Azerbaijan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

People’s Artist of Azerbaijan and prominent businessman Emin Agalarov has unveiled plans to build Europe’s largest casino in Baku, located on the Nardaran beachfront near the Sea Breeze resort complex.

In a video statement, Agalarov announced that the massive gaming and entertainment complex will span over 90,000 square meters and is expected to become a major tourism and economic driver for Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

According to Agalarov, the casino will feature a 40-meter-high ceiling, over 100 gaming tables, and more than 1,500 slot machines. The venue will also be capable of hosting international poker tournaments, drawing between 3,000 to 5,000 guests from around the world.

“Surrounding the casino, there will be 10 branded hotels, and the casino itself will house a small concert hall,” Agalarov stated. “This project will help expand the winter tourist season, attract foreign visitors, and create high-paying jobs.”

He emphasized that the casino alone is expected to contribute over $150 million annually to the local economy through domestic spending.

“We have ambitious plans in this area. We are now waiting for all necessary approvals and permits to bring this vision to life,” Agalarov added.

The development is being described as a potential "new Las Vegas" for the region, built on a man-made island, and is poised to become a landmark entertainment destination in Azerbaijan.

News.Az