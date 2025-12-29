Search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 to resume on December 30

+ ↺ − 16 px

The search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume on December 30, more than 11 years after the plane vanished with 239 people on board during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

The renewed effort will be led by UK‑ and US‑based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity, which will conduct a 55‑day search of a 5,800‑square-mile area of the southern Indian Ocean. The company operates under a “no find, no fee” contract and will be paid $70 million only if wreckage is located, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

Earlier searches, including a 2018 three-month operation by Ocean Infinity and the massive multinational effort led by Australia, have failed to locate the aircraft. Some confirmed debris has washed ashore along the coasts of Africa and Indian Ocean islands, helping analysts narrow potential locations.

The 2018 Malaysian investigation concluded the plane was manually turned midair and could not rule out “unlawful interference by a third party,” though it dismissed theories of a deliberate pilot action or mechanical failure.

Families of the victims have welcomed the renewed search, hoping it will provide answers after years of uncertainty. Danica Weeks, whose husband was aboard, said: “I truly hope this next phase gives us the clarity and peace we’ve been so desperately longing for… since March 8th, 2014.”

