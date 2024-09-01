News.az
Tag:
Indian Ocean
Why the Horn of Africa matters to global politics and trade routes
20 Jan 2026-12:14
Deep-sea search for MH370 resumes in Indian Ocean
01 Jan 2026-09:44
Search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 to resume on December 30
29 Dec 2025-13:37
EU and India boost defense ties with joint naval exercises
16 Sep 2025-02:00
Satellite image reveals US aircraft carrier’s movement toward Iran
07 Apr 2025-15:00
US moves at least 4 long-range stealth B-2 bombers to Indian Ocean base
29 Mar 2025-15:13
French Navy Launches La Perouse 2025 Exercise in the East Indian Ocean
16 Jan 2025-18:31
Cyclone Chido death toll in Mozambique rises to 94
23 Dec 2024-10:25
Up to 1,000 feared dead as Cyclone Chido devastates Mayotte
-VIDEO
16 Dec 2024-09:12
Trade breakthrough: Pakistan and Bangladesh connect ports
20 Nov 2024-11:12
Israel–Gaza war
: Key developments over the past 24 hours
Massive fire in Tehran sends thick smoke over capital - VIDEO
VIDEO
China targets EV safety with hidden door handle ban
Musk folds xAI into SpaceX in major AI push
Ukraine–Russia war
: Key developments over the past 24 hours
Large fire breaks out at Tehran shopping centre
President Aliyev strengthens dialogue ties in meeting with Muslim Council
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India
Only five Gaza patients exit as Rafah crossing partially reopens
Ukraine designates Iran’s IRGC as terrorist group
