Second round of Iran–U.S. talks is expected to take place next week

The second round of talks between Iran and the US is expected to take place next week.

According to the information, an official date has not yet been set, News.az reports, citing CNN.

Recall that the first round of Iran–U.S. talks was held in Oman on February 6. The negotiations were led by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi on the Iranian side and by U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on the American side.

It should be noted that these talks were the first official meeting between the United States and Iran since the 12-day war between Israel and Iran in June last year.

